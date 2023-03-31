FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 31 2023, 5:09 pm
People lined up at 4:30 in the morning for Crumbl Cookies opening in Canada (VIDEO)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive | muamikaylac/Instagram

Cookie fans in Edmonton were eager to try the first Crumbl Cookies location in Canada, as the US-based chain opened its doors this morning.

Daily Hive checked out the Edmonton store a little earlier this week and we can totally understand why people are going gaga for these cookies.

Although the doors opened at 8 am on Friday, the team at Crumbl Cookies Canada told us the lineup began at 4:3o am, and “wrapped around the entire shopping complex” and “by 8 am, there were hundreds of hungry customers.”

“The line keeps continuing to grow,” the Crumbl Cookies Canada team added.

A video posted by @muamikaylac showed the lineup of people winding around storefronts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikayla (@muamikaylac)

If you are looking to get your Crumbl Cookies fix, we highly suggest doing so! There’s also good news on the horizon — multiple other stores are in the works across Alberta, too.

There are already more than 600 locations in the US. The Edmonton location will have a ribbon cutting and celebration of the store’s opening from 2 to 6 pm on Friday.

Crumbl Cookies Edmonton

Address: 5041 Mullen Road, Edmonton

