People lined up at 4:30 in the morning for Crumbl Cookies opening in Canada (VIDEO)

Cookie fans in Edmonton were eager to try the first Crumbl Cookies location in Canada, as the US-based chain opened its doors this morning.

Daily Hive checked out the Edmonton store a little earlier this week and we can totally understand why people are going gaga for these cookies.

Although the doors opened at 8 am on Friday, the team at Crumbl Cookies Canada told us the lineup began at 4:3o am, and “wrapped around the entire shopping complex” and “by 8 am, there were hundreds of hungry customers.”

“The line keeps continuing to grow,” the Crumbl Cookies Canada team added.

A video posted by @muamikaylac showed the lineup of people winding around storefronts.

If you are looking to get your Crumbl Cookies fix, we highly suggest doing so! There’s also good news on the horizon — multiple other stores are in the works across Alberta, too.

There are already more than 600 locations in the US. The Edmonton location will have a ribbon cutting and celebration of the store’s opening from 2 to 6 pm on Friday.

Crumbl Cookies Edmonton

Address: 5041 Mullen Road, Edmonton

Instagram