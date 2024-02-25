20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 26 to March 3
We’re transitioning into the new month this week and there are lots of fun events happening around Metro Vancouver!
Make your plans with our list of 20 great things to do from February 26 to March 3. California Wines Sun Fest, Kawaii Japan Market, and more!
California Wines Sun Fest
What: A total of 10 top wineries from the Golden State are taking over The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Wednesday, February 28 for California Wines Sun Fest.
Wine connoisseurs ready to celebrate the California dream can head to the Shipyards District landmark to enjoy a curated lineup of wines, live music, and more.
When: February 28, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Regular tickets are $69; purchase online
Powfu
What: Platinum-selling rapper and singer-songwriter Powfu performs at Fortune Sound Cloud on February 29. Get ready to sing along to the massive track “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” and other Powfu hits.
When: February 29, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; purchase online
Sunday Funday’s at Parker Rooftop
What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday’s, featuring acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.
Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music (starting at 7 pm), Parker Rooftop has you covered. There’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.
When: Every Sunday
Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free but reservations recommended; reserve online
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival 2024
What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.
Several North Van and Vancouver theatres will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations, and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.
When: Now until March 3, 2024 (in-person), now until March 23, 2024 (online)
Time: Various times
Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Saturday Night Laughs with The Comedy Department
What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.
No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23 plus fees, purchase online
Love Your City
What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city as well as the many fantastic small businesses that make it so amazing.
Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win 1 of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4000. For more information, follow @loveyourcitycontest.
When: All February long
Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver
More Information: Online
Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Holts Cafe
What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.
Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like Ikura Tarte, Char Siu Bao, Fried Har Gow Shrimp, Mushroom Dumpling, and more. Just make sure you save room for dessert.
When: Now until March 3, 2024
Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday
Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Cost: $78 per person; reserve online
Damian and Stephen Marley
What: Reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley come to Vancouver this month on their Traffic Jam Tour 2024. See them live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 27.
When: February 27, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving up delicious food and drinks.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
What: Better bring your appetite, because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer pairings.
In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by Tacofino and a corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.
When: Last Thursday of the month
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout February, with home games this week against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27 and the LA Kings on February 29.
When: February 27 and 29, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Blush Pop-Up Bar
What: Just when you think Fairmont Hotel Vancouver can’t “wow” us with any more spectacular seasonal experiences, a new swoon-worthy one arises: Blush Pop-Up Bar.
Head down to this private lounge and experience perhaps the cutest decor ever, along with specialty cocktails, light bites, desserts, and mini Saintly sparkling rosé bottles.
When: Tuesday to Saturday until February 29, 2024
Time: 4 to 11 pm
Where: Lower Lobby of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Hastings Park Farmers Market
What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.
When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
The Improv Underground
When: Every Thursday
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15, purchase online
Kawaii Japan Market
What: Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.
The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3 at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver. This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors and will include free live entertainment and photo ops.
When: March 1 to 3, 2024
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online
Rooted Here: Woven from the Land at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).
The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.
When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers; book online
Winterlust
What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t provide the perfect winter wonderland.
There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.
When: Now until February 29, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.
When: Open daily until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee
Vancouver Warriors vs Buffalo Bandits
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a home game against the Buffalo Bandits on March 1.
When: March 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
The Really Gay History Walking Tour
What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.
When: Every Sunday
Time: 10 am
Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street
Cost: $30 to $33; purchase online