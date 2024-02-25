20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 26 to March 3

Make your plans with our list of 20 great things to do from February 26 to March 3. California Wines Sun Fest, Kawaii Japan Market, and more!

We’re transitioning into the new month this week and there are lots of fun events happening around Metro Vancouver!

What: A total of 10 top wineries from the Golden State are taking over The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Wednesday, February 28 for California Wines Sun Fest.

Wine connoisseurs ready to celebrate the California dream can head to the Shipyards District landmark to enjoy a curated lineup of wines, live music, and more.

When: February 28, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Regular tickets are $69; purchase online

What: ​Platinum-selling rapper and singer-songwriter Powfu performs at Fortune Sound Cloud on February 29. Get ready to sing along to the massive track “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” and other Powfu hits.

When: February 29, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday’s, featuring acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music (starting at 7 pm), Parker Rooftop has you covered. There’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free but reservations recommended; reserve online

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.

Several North Van and Vancouver theatres will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations, and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

When: Now until March 3, 2024 (in-person), now until March 23, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.

No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city as well as the many fantastic small businesses that make it so amazing.

Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win 1 of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4000. For more information, follow @loveyourcitycontest.

When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More Information: Online

What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like Ikura Tarte, Char Siu Bao, Fried Har Gow Shrimp, Mushroom Dumpling, and more. Just make sure you save room for dessert.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday

Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: $78 per person; reserve online

What: ​Reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley come to Vancouver this month on their Traffic Jam Tour 2024. See them live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 27.

When: February 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving up delicious food and drinks.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry

What: Better bring your appetite, because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by Tacofino and a corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

When: Last Thursday of the month

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout February, with home games this week against the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27 and the LA Kings on February 29.

When: February 27 and 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Just when you think Fairmont Hotel Vancouver can’t “wow” us with any more spectacular seasonal experiences, a new swoon-worthy one arises: Blush Pop-Up Bar.

Head down to this private lounge and experience perhaps the cutest decor ever, along with specialty cocktails, light bites, desserts, and mini Saintly sparkling rosé bottles.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until February 29, 2024

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Lower Lobby of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: The Improv Underground brings together some of Vancouver’s funniest performers for totally uncensored improv. Bring your best comedy suggestions and you may see them played out onstage.

When: Every Thursday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online Kawaii Japan Market What: Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities. The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3 at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver. This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors and will include free live entertainment and photo ops. When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online Rooted Here: Woven from the Land at Vancouver Art Gallery What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam). The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building. When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers; book online

What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t provide the perfect winter wonderland.

There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

When: Now until February 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a home game against the Buffalo Bandits on March 1.

When: March 1, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Robert Lee YMCA on Burrard Street

Cost: $30 to $33; purchase online