March into Mental Health at a springtime gala fundraiser next month

A Metro Vancouver non-profit working to enhance mental health services for underserved communities is hosting a springtime fundraiser to help a fellow organization expand its impact.

The Missing Peace is hosting the second annual March into Mental Health gala on Saturday, March 16 at Tsawwassen Springs golf course.

The fundraiser features a mouthwatering dinner, panel discussion, raffle prizes, and more. All proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising activities will be donated to Moving Forward Families, which provides mental health services to those in need in Surrey and Delta.

“The aim of March into Mental Health is to have a profound impact on and contribute to and create community support programs for underserved communities,” said Jasmine Villing, founder and executive director of The Missing Peace.

“This year we will be donating to Moving Forward Family Services, an organization that offers counselling services at an accessible and affordable rate.”

Moving Forward works toward “A World Without Sorrow” by providing free, short-term — as well as affordable long-term — counselling options. No matter your age, race, identified gender, financial situation, or location, the team provides in-person, telephone, and online platforms mental health support.

Guests will enjoy a welcome reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, opening remarks, an insightful panel discussion, and an extravagant dinner buffet. The evening will conclude with a moving keynote speaker.

“Your presence makes a difference,” added Villing. “Come alongside us as we gather to shape a brighter future for mental wellness.”

For more information and to purchase March into Mental Health 2024 tickets, click here.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Springs — 5133 Springs Boulevard, Tsawwassen

Cost: $74 plus fees, purchase online