Robson Square Ice Rink is wrapping up the skating season this week

Robson Square Ice Rink is wrapping up the skating season this week
Winter isn’t done with Vancouver yet, with possible flurries in the forecast for the city this week.

This makes it a perfect opportunity to visit Robson Square Ice Rink, as it is slated to wrap up its skating season on Thursday, February 29.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

 

The rink has operated nearly every winter season since it reopened in late November 2009 following a $2 million repair and upgrade ahead of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

Robson Square Ice Rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area to relax in, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Robson Square Ice Rink

Robson Square Ice Rink (Downtown Vancouver/Facebook)

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are free of charge with skate rental. Helmets are also mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

Robson Square Ice Rink

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates, though skate rentals are also available for a fee

