10 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 18 to 24

It’s safe to say that summer is in full swing, and if you’re in Vancouver, that also means that every week there’s a packed roster of food events to check out, too.

From fancy horse races to food festivals to mashups, there’s no shortage of tasty food-centric stuff going down this week.

If you’re looking for something delicious to partake in this week, here are a few exciting food events to look forward to.

One-time only events

Who’s ready for a double dose of crispy fried deliciousness? Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration once again. The two much-loved local Vancouver chicken spots are popping up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue) for another round of the Juke’N on the DL event. The brewery will be serving up an array of eats from both restaurants. Expect a special fried chicken sando, hot-n’-spicy sides, and a new, exclusive item called the “Chick Mac.”

This one-day-only shindig will take place on Saturday, July 23 from noon to 8 pm.

When: July 23 from 12 to 8 pm

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing Co. — 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 15th year this summer, with a huge two-day event celebrating this multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.

Thirty of these pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.

From pad thai to jerk wings, mandazi to crepes, check out a full list of the festival eats here.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022 from 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

The Deighton Cup

The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action. There’s a lot to be excited about if you are attending The Cup this year, but we are particularly excited about the food and beverage offerings this year, which will include Hundy and Castello Cheese, a Roaming Dog Rosé Garden, a Risotto Party, and more.

When: Saturday, July 23 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium. In addition to being named the “Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022” and being presented by Fantuan Delivery, there will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free)

Recurring events Honda Celebration of Light 2022 This year marks 30 years of the Honda Celebration of Light, the world’s longest offshore fireworks display and Vancouver’s favourite summertime event. To celebrate this major milestone, this year’s festivities will feature a stacked line-up of entertainment, food trucks, and fun activities for any age. In addition to food vendors in the Morton Park Festival Zone, there will also be over 20 additional vendors at English Bay along Beach Avenue. From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to iconic Vancouver grub like JAPADOG, there’s going to be a ton to eat at this year’s festivities so be sure to bring your appetite. When: Saturday, July 23: Japan, represented by Akariya Fireworks from 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Food starts at 1 pm

Where: English Bay, Vancouver Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to 19, between 5 pm and 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley