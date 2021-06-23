In the mood for some comfort food? Head on over to Surrey to try the best fried chicken the city has to offer.

Crispy and crunchy and always delicious, the fried chicken spots in this area are always going to make you want to come back for more.

Here are some of our top picks for the best fried chicken spots in Surrey.

This iconic fried chicken chain has many locations in Surrey, and locals are loving their signature crunchy meats, biscuits, and other delicious sides.

Address: 14380 64 Avenue unit 101, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-8879

Address: 1750 152 St #101, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-1664

Address: 16029 108 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-498-6909

Facebook | Instagram

Chicken World in Surrey serves the best delicious crispy fried chicken ranging from regular, spicy, or mild. You can find Halal fried chicken, chicken burgers, hot wings, wraps, and more.

Address: 12842 96 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-0221

Address: 13775 72 Avenue #14, Surrey

Phone: 604-594-0001

Facebook | Instagram

DK Chicken offers fried Korean chicken. They are known for being extra crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Make sure to try your chicken with a variety of sauces, from garlic to sweet and spicy.

Address: 19475 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604-514-3700

Major Joy is bringing you the joy of fried and grilled chicken in seven flavours. Pro tip, try their fresh chilli mini chicken with a mango shake.

Address: 13588 88 Avenue Unit 101, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-8848

Facebook | Instagram

Boom Beer Chicken

Stop on by to have some Korean fried chicken and beer, the perfect combo. Boom Beer offers delicious fried chicken in a casual dining atmosphere to enjoy with friends and family.

Address: 15155 101 Avenue #101, Surrey

Phone: 604-580-3553

Instagram

Head on over to Mary Brown’s for crispy chicken and fries. In fact, every Monday is Big Mary Monday, where you can get the Spicy Big Mary for just $3.99 and make it a combo for $8.97.

Address: 5680 152 St Unit #101, Surrey

Phone: 604-575-2000

Address: 18655 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 778-547-4111

Address: 1767 152 Street Unit 4, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-6200

Address: 7213 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-503-8366

Facebook | Instagram

Big Chicken Town is serving up KFC — Korean Fried Chicken. They offer a variety of must-try chicken dishes with Korean recipes and ingredients. Make sure to try their famous sweet-spicy, corn chicken, and BBQ chicken.

Address: 15280 101 Avenue #130, Surrey

Phone: 604-496-5007

Facebook

Church’s Chicken is an American franchise specializing in fried chicken. Its chicken is hand-breaded and tastes great on its own, or in sandwiches and wraps.

Address: 15318 Fraser Highway #5, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-3666

Address: 8434 120 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-572-7660

Address: 10542 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-2252

Address: 1-14877 108 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-584-5550

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

This brand is known for serving up its signature chicken in over a dozen different flavours.

Address: #102 – 15146 100 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-498-1129

Instagram