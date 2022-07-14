The Lower Mainland is known for its multiculturalism – a quality that is especially evident in the incredible variety of cuisine we’re able to enjoy.

The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 15th year this summer, with a huge two-day event celebrating this multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.

Running on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2022 theme of “CommUNITY” will be on full display at over 40 cultural pavilions.

Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

Thirty of these pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.

From pad thai to jerk wings, mandazi to crepes, here is everything you can eat from each of the country-specific pavilions this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

Argentina:

Lomito Sandwich

Choripan

Empanadas

Chipacitos

Pastelitos

Pastafrola

Alfajores

Mate Tea

Barbados:

Bajan Rice

Chicken

Fish Cakes

Cultural Drinks

Cultural Pastries

Snow Cones

Patties

Cayman Islands:

Jerk Wings

Vegan Patty

Beef Patty

Chicken Patty

Mini Chicken Roti

Mini Vegan Roti

China:

Chicken and vegetable Chao Mein

Fried rice with chicken and vegetables

Dumplings

Duck meal

Colombia:

Tropical Pineapple

Watermelon Sensation

Potato Tornado

Avena

Tropical Juices

Empanadas

Salpicon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

Democratic Republic of the Congo:

Makemba (Plantain)

Mchomu (Meat on a Stick)

Maharage (Congolese beans)

Kwanga (Cassava)

Pondu (side of vegetables)

Congolese Pilau Rice

Mandazi (Buns)

Ecuador:

Mangos Locos

Plato Tipico

Inka Drink

Fiji:

Tarkari Chicken

Tarkari Lamb

Tarkari Veggie

BBQ with Cassava

France:

Savory Crepes Chicken Cuisine Chicken Florentine Le Classic Sunny Delight West Coast Savory Salmon French Connection Vegetarian Savory Delight The Mediterranean

Desert Crepes Strawberries, Chocolate and Whipped Cream Banana, Chocolate and Whipped Cream Blueberries and Whipped Cream Nutella and Banana Apple Cinnamon and Whipped Cream Apple Caramel and Whipped Cream Natural with Maple Syrup Natural with Sugar and Cinnamon



Germany:

½ Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread

Pork Hock Meat in a bun Topped with Sauerkraut

Honduras:

Pupusas

Pollo Con Tajadas

Baleadas

Corn on the Cob

Taquitos

Carne Asada

Tamarind

Horchata Beverage

Jarritos

India:

Butter Chicken

Chana Bhatura

Veggie Pakora

Fish Pakora

Butter Chicken Poutine

Kulfi Faluda

Milkshake

Ice Cream

Deep Fried Ice Cream

Deep Fried Mars Bar

Milky Bun

Chai

Indonesia:

Satay

Fried Rice

Indomie (Instant Noodles)

Beverage (Iced Tea + Coffee)

Jamaica:

Jerk Chicken with Rice + Peas

Curry goat with Rice + Peas

Jamaican Patty

Jamaican Soda

Jamaican Mi Juicy Smoothie

Japan:

Wagyu Beef Bacon Cheese

Kurobuta Terimayo

Okonomi

Waygu Beef

Kurobota Pork

Shakto Fries

Takoyaki

Jordan:

Musakahn (Chicken)

Grilled BBQ & Arayes (Beef, Lamb, Chicken)

Vegan Mix Platter

Traditional Drinks

Fattet Hummus

Cheese Kunafah

Baked Muahanat

Nepal:

Chicken Momo

Veggie Momo

Nepali tea

Chicken Chhoyla (Pickled Chicken)

Veggie Chowmein

Niger:

Jolloff Rice

Plantain

Suya

Puff-Puff

Tilapia Fish

Drinks

Nigeria:

Hand Helds: Puff Puff, Suya (Meat Skewers)

Platters with coconut rice, plantain and salad

Meat stew, fried fish and sauce

Side Dishes: plantains, fish with pepper sauce, coconut rice, goat peppersoup

Pakistan:

Chicken Tika (BBQ) with Naan (traditional bread)

Beef kabob (BBQ) with Naan (traditional bread)

Pakistani Tea

Kulfi (Ice Cream)

Cold drinks

Palestine:

Shawarma Sandwiches/Falafel Sandwiches

Shawarma Plate

Falafel Plate

Falafel Sampler

Hummus and Pita

Middle Eastern Fries

Rwanda:

Mandazi (Donuts)

Plantains

Rice

Corn

Mixed Vegetables

Isombe (Cassava leaves)

Chicken

Thailand:

Spring Rolls

Red Curry

Pad Thai

Thai Red Iced Tea

Papaya Salad

Mango Sticky Rice

Deep Fried Assorted

Tonga:

Otai

Tropical Smoothies

Seared Poke Bowl

Cassava

Ice Cream

Uganda:

Pilau Rice

Muchomo (Beef Skewers)

Sumbusa (Samosas)

Chai Tea

Mandazi and Chapati

Butunda (Passionfruit)

Katogo

Ukraine:

Perogies

Kielbasa

Venezuela:

Venezuelan-Style Hotdog – Beef

Venezuelan-Style Hotdog – Veggie

Papelon con Limon (Sugar Cane Drink with Lime)

Chips

Vietnam:

Chicken/Pork marinated in lemongrass

Banh Mi (sandwich) Chicken/Pork

Chicken/Pork marinated in lemongrass on rice

Spring rolls

Fresh Coconut Water

Fruit syrup on crushed ice

Passionfruit Juice

Iced Coffee

Vietnamese-Canadian community:

Sandwich (Banh Mi)

Spring Roll

Vietnamese BBQ Meats

Salad Rolls

Vietnamese Coffee

Sugarcane Juice

Mango and Green Bean Fried Cake

Zimbabwe:

Corn on the cob

Fat cook/Mandazi

Plantain

Samosas

Jerk chicken and rice

Curry goat and rice

Punch and iced tea

When: July 23 and 24, 2022 from 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE entry

With files from Daniel Chai