Surrey Fusion Festival: Indulge in epic eats from around the world
The Lower Mainland is known for its multiculturalism – a quality that is especially evident in the incredible variety of cuisine we’re able to enjoy.
The Surrey Fusion Festival returns for its 15th year this summer, with a huge two-day event celebrating this multiculturalism through food, heritage displays, and music.
Running on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2022 theme of “CommUNITY” will be on full display at over 40 cultural pavilions.
Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.
Thirty of these pavilions will also be dishing up incredible cuisine from their respective cultures, giving festival-goers a chance to try a bit of what makes Surrey and the Lower Mainland so delicious – and trust us, you’re going to want to come hungry.
From pad thai to jerk wings, mandazi to crepes, here is everything you can eat from each of the country-specific pavilions this year.
Argentina:
- Lomito Sandwich
- Choripan
- Empanadas
- Chipacitos
- Pastelitos
- Pastafrola
- Alfajores
- Mate Tea
Barbados:
- Bajan Rice
- Chicken
- Fish Cakes
- Cultural Drinks
- Cultural Pastries
- Snow Cones
- Patties
Cayman Islands:
- Jerk Wings
- Vegan Patty
- Beef Patty
- Chicken Patty
- Mini Chicken Roti
- Mini Vegan Roti
China:
- Chicken and vegetable Chao Mein
- Fried rice with chicken and vegetables
- Dumplings
- Duck meal
Colombia:
- Tropical Pineapple
- Watermelon Sensation
- Potato Tornado
- Avena
- Tropical Juices
- Empanadas
- Salpicon
Democratic Republic of the Congo:
- Makemba (Plantain)
- Mchomu (Meat on a Stick)
- Maharage (Congolese beans)
- Kwanga (Cassava)
- Pondu (side of vegetables)
- Congolese Pilau Rice
- Mandazi (Buns)
Ecuador:
- Mangos Locos
- Plato Tipico
- Inka Drink
Fiji:
- Tarkari Chicken
- Tarkari Lamb
- Tarkari Veggie
- BBQ with Cassava
France:
- Savory Crepes
- Chicken Cuisine
- Chicken Florentine
- Le Classic
- Sunny Delight
- West Coast Savory Salmon
- French Connection
- Vegetarian Savory Delight
- The Mediterranean
- Desert Crepes
- Strawberries, Chocolate and Whipped Cream
- Banana, Chocolate and Whipped Cream
- Blueberries and Whipped Cream
- Nutella and Banana
- Apple Cinnamon and Whipped Cream
- Apple Caramel and Whipped Cream
- Natural with Maple Syrup
- Natural with Sugar and Cinnamon
Germany:
- ½ Pork Hocks with Sauerkraut and German Rye Bread
- Pork Hock Meat in a bun Topped with Sauerkraut
Honduras:
- Pupusas
- Pollo Con Tajadas
- Baleadas
- Corn on the Cob
- Taquitos
- Carne Asada
- Tamarind
- Horchata Beverage
- Jarritos
India:
- Butter Chicken
- Chana Bhatura
- Veggie Pakora
- Fish Pakora
- Butter Chicken Poutine
- Kulfi Faluda
- Milkshake
- Ice Cream
- Deep Fried Ice Cream
- Deep Fried Mars Bar
- Milky Bun
- Chai
Indonesia:
- Satay
- Fried Rice
- Indomie (Instant Noodles)
- Beverage (Iced Tea + Coffee)
Jamaica:
- Jerk Chicken with Rice + Peas
- Curry goat with Rice + Peas
- Jamaican Patty
- Jamaican Soda
- Jamaican Mi Juicy Smoothie
Japan:
- Wagyu Beef Bacon Cheese
- Kurobuta Terimayo
- Okonomi
- Waygu Beef
- Kurobota Pork
- Shakto Fries
- Takoyaki
Jordan:
- Musakahn (Chicken)
- Grilled BBQ & Arayes (Beef, Lamb, Chicken)
- Vegan Mix Platter
- Traditional Drinks
- Fattet Hummus
- Cheese Kunafah
- Baked Muahanat
Nepal:
- Chicken Momo
- Veggie Momo
- Nepali tea
- Chicken Chhoyla (Pickled Chicken)
- Veggie Chowmein
Niger:
- Jolloff Rice
- Plantain
- Suya
- Puff-Puff
- Tilapia Fish
- Drinks
Nigeria:
- Hand Helds: Puff Puff, Suya (Meat Skewers)
- Platters with coconut rice, plantain and salad
- Meat stew, fried fish and sauce
- Side Dishes: plantains, fish with pepper sauce, coconut rice, goat peppersoup
Pakistan:
- Chicken Tika (BBQ) with Naan (traditional bread)
- Beef kabob (BBQ) with Naan (traditional bread)
- Pakistani Tea
- Kulfi (Ice Cream)
- Cold drinks
Palestine:
- Shawarma Sandwiches/Falafel Sandwiches
- Shawarma Plate
- Falafel Plate
- Falafel Sampler
- Hummus and Pita
- Middle Eastern Fries
Rwanda:
- Mandazi (Donuts)
- Plantains
- Rice
- Corn
- Mixed Vegetables
- Isombe (Cassava leaves)
- Chicken
Thailand:
- Spring Rolls
- Red Curry
- Pad Thai
- Thai Red Iced Tea
- Papaya Salad
- Mango Sticky Rice
- Deep Fried Assorted
Tonga:
- Otai
- Tropical Smoothies
- Seared Poke Bowl
- Cassava
- Ice Cream
Uganda:
- Pilau Rice
- Muchomo (Beef Skewers)
- Sumbusa (Samosas)
- Chai Tea
- Mandazi and Chapati
- Butunda (Passionfruit)
- Katogo
Ukraine:
- Perogies
- Kielbasa
Venezuela:
- Venezuelan-Style Hotdog – Beef
- Venezuelan-Style Hotdog – Veggie
- Papelon con Limon (Sugar Cane Drink with Lime)
- Chips
Vietnam:
- Chicken/Pork marinated in lemongrass
- Banh Mi (sandwich) Chicken/Pork
- Chicken/Pork marinated in lemongrass on rice
- Spring rolls
- Fresh Coconut Water
- Fruit syrup on crushed ice
- Passionfruit Juice
- Iced Coffee
Vietnamese-Canadian community:
- Sandwich (Banh Mi)
- Spring Roll
- Vietnamese BBQ Meats
- Salad Rolls
- Vietnamese Coffee
- Sugarcane Juice
- Mango and Green Bean Fried Cake
Zimbabwe:
- Corn on the cob
- Fat cook/Mandazi
- Plantain
- Samosas
- Jerk chicken and rice
- Curry goat and rice
- Punch and iced tea
Surrey Fusion Festival 2022
When: July 23 and 24, 2022 from 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: FREE entry
With files from Daniel Chai