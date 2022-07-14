Who’s ready for a double dose of crispy fried deliciousness? Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration once again.

The two much-loved local Vancouver chicken spots are popping up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue) for another round of the Juke’N on the DL event.

This one-day-only shindig will take place on Saturday, July 23 from noon to 8 pm.

“We had such a blast last year at Steel & Oak and knew we definitely wanted to bring the pop-up back,” said Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken with Lindsey Mann.

“The team at Steel & Oak are the loveliest people and this year, we’ll be taking over their entire parking lot — so come down, take a seat, grab a beer, and enjoy your fried chicken at one of the many picnic tables!”

The brewery will be serving up an array of eats from both restaurants. Expect a special fried chicken sando, hot-n’-spicy sides, and a new, exclusive item called the “Chick Mac.”

In addition to those all-star eats, find sides like Juke Asian Peanut Slaw, DL’s Signature Mac Salad, and a Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad at this pop-up.

Pair those eats with some of Steel & Oak’s stellar brews, and that sounds like the perfect summer day to us!

Juke’N on the DL

When: July 23 from noon to 8 pm

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing Co. — 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster