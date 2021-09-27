Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Soirette cake and macaron boutique announced it would be closing after a decade of operation this summer. The Coal Harbour shop was known for its whimsical sweet treats and photo-worthy creations for Vancouver’s annual Hot Chocolate Festival.

It’s the end of an era. Landmark Granville Island restaurant Bridges closed its doors on Sunday, September 26, after 41 years of operation. But here’s some good news: it’s not a goodbye for this space, just see you later. The restaurant as we know it will be changing, and Bridges will be rebranding.

Trans Am

One of Vancouver’s most celebrated local burger joints has permanently closed its doors. Trans Am, or as it was later known, Turbo X Trans Am, is officially shuttered.

Closing Soon

The August Market has announced it will be closing its doors next month. The neighbourhood destination for grocery staples and treats is located at 3958 Main Street, right next to Old Bird. This local market will be open from now until October 31.