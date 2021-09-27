Starbucks offering FREE coffee when you bring in a reusable cup this Wednesday

Starbucks is officially turning 50, and to celebrate, the brand is inviting patrons to enjoy a cup of Joe on them this week.

Participating locations across Canada will be offering customers a FREE cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on Wednesday, September 29, only.

The only catch? You need to bring in a clean, reusable cup to get it.

September 29 also happens to be National Coffee Day, so us coffee lovers have a lot to celebrate.

Be sure to get in on this freebie while you can!