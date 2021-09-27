A&W is launching an exclusive festive holiday item today

If you’re not keen on drinking your seasonal eats in liquid form this Thanksgiving, A&W has something solid up for order as of today.

The fast-food restaurant has launched an all-new Festive Turkey Burger. It’s available for a limited time, but only at select locations in the Greater Vancouver area.

The Festive Turkey Burger is a combo of a grilled turkey burger, a stuffing-inspired hash brown, mozzarella cheese, cranberry sauce, and a brioche-style bun. The handheld is also served with a side of gravy.

You can find this limited-time burger at participating restaurants in Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody.

The best part? For each burger sold, A&W Canada and Mealshare will provide one healthy meal to a kid in need. It’s a win-win for burgers lovers if you ask us!