4 recent celebrity sightings at restaurants in and around Vancouver

Whether we’re talking about Michelin stars or Hollywood stars, Vancouver has had plenty of both recently.

From musicians to A-list actors, here are four recent celeb spottings at restaurants in and around Vancouver.

Well-loved Canadian crooner Michael BublĂ© gave a major shoutout to a beloved seafood restaurant in Vancouver. On November 16, the Burnaby-born singer and songwriter shared a photo of him and his wife, actress and model Luisana Lopilato, dining at Blue Water CafĂ©. They’re seen enjoying the restaurant’s delicious sorbet.

In his Instagram post, BublĂ© called Blue Water CafĂ© “A must try when you’re in Vancouver.”

Everyone’s favourite Oompa Loompa, Hugh Grant, was spotted earlier this week in Whistler’s Braidwood Tavern. It’s unclear what exactly the A-list celeb ordered, but Braidwood Tavern is best known for its comfort food, local craft beers, and cocktails.

Sources told Dished that Will Ferrell was spotted at Chinese fine-dining restaurant Mott 32 for lunch. The source added that the restaurant’s signature applewood-smoked Peking duck was served at Ferrell’s table. We guess someone was feeling pek-ish.

Harry Styles was making the rounds in Vancouver, visiting multiple popular restaurants with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress born in North Vancouver. He was reportedly seen at Hawksworth Restaurant, Honey Doughnuts & Goodies, and Hobbs Pickles, which he claimed were the most delicious pickles he’s ever had.

Who knows, maybe he’ll make a guest appearance at the Harry Styles-themed dining experience this weekend.