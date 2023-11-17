4 recent celebrity sightings at restaurants in and around Vancouver
Whether we’re talking about Michelin stars or Hollywood stars, Vancouver has had plenty of both recently.
From musicians to A-list actors, here are four recent celeb spottings at restaurants in and around Vancouver.
Michael Bublé
View this post on Instagram
Well-loved Canadian crooner Michael Bublé gave a major shoutout to a beloved seafood restaurant in Vancouver. On November 16, the Burnaby-born singer and songwriter shared a photo of him and his wife, actress and model Luisana Lopilato, dining at Blue Water Café. They’re seen enjoying the restaurant’s delicious sorbet.
In his Instagram post, Bublé called Blue Water Café “A must try when you’re in Vancouver.”
Hugh Grant
Everyone’s favourite Oompa Loompa, Hugh Grant, was spotted earlier this week in Whistler’s Braidwood Tavern. It’s unclear what exactly the A-list celeb ordered, but Braidwood Tavern is best known for its comfort food, local craft beers, and cocktails.
Will Ferrell
View this post on Instagram
Sources told Dished that Will Ferrell was spotted at Chinese fine-dining restaurant Mott 32 for lunch. The source added that the restaurant’s signature applewood-smoked Peking duck was served at Ferrell’s table. We guess someone was feeling pek-ish.
Harry Styles
View this post on Instagram
Harry Styles was making the rounds in Vancouver, visiting multiple popular restaurants with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress born in North Vancouver. He was reportedly seen at Hawksworth Restaurant, Honey Doughnuts & Goodies, and Hobbs Pickles, which he claimed were the most delicious pickles he’s ever had.
Who knows, maybe he’ll make a guest appearance at the Harry Styles-themed dining experience this weekend.