Hugh Grant appeared to be enjoying brunch for one at a Whistler, BC, restaurant known for comfort food.

The English actor was spotted at Braidwood Tavern, which is described on the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler website as “a vibrant, welcoming space, evoking the warmth of your uncle’s cabin.”

“Serving global comfort food, local craft beer and renowned cocktails, Braidwood Tavern is a place to connect, recharge and order another round,” reads the description.

Seen in black pants and a black sweater, Grant was certainly dressed for BC’s chilly long weekend weather.

While it’s unknown what the actor ordered, some Braidwood Tavern menu items include a plant-based frittata and dairy-free avocado on sourdough toast.

As for cocktails, drinks such as the Melon Dramatic No. 2 (Montis North Vodka, Licor 43, watermelon, lime, simple syrup, lime leaf bitters served with a berry smoked bubble) or the Lost in Translation (Ginger and pink peppercorn Roku gin, raspberry and saffron syrup, lemon, vanilla honey, orange bitter) would have both been solid choices.

Grant is known for popular movies such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, Notting Hill, Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and more recently, Wonka.

According to his IMDb page, Grant has several projects in the works. He’s set to appear in the upcoming HBO series The Regime alongside Kate Winslet and the Jerry Seinfeld-directed movie Unfrosted.

Grant is the second A-list Brit who’s been dining around BC recently.