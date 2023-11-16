Sobar: The new booze-free bar coming to Kelowna this year

Alcohol-free bars have become more and more popular over the last few months, and Sobar is the latest to join the trend.

The new concept is being led by Hannah Spinelli, owner of smoothie cafe Just Peachy, alongside Somm Zero co-founder Alex Viol, who specializes in alcohol-free beverages. This new bar will be operating out of the existing Just Peachy location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Peachy Kelowna (@justpeachykelowna)

“It’s all about good vibes and great flavours with alcohol-free drinks, wine, beer, and tasty bites,” Just Peachy said in an Instagram post.

“I have always believed that great hospitality is inclusive hospitality, which is why we wanted to create a space where everybody was free from the limitations of alcohol,” Viol said. “We feel that Kelowna is the perfect place to do just that.”

Sobar is set to open on December 1 and will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. You can already make a reservation by emailing [email protected].

Sobar

Address: 525 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna