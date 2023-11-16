FoodRestaurant Openings

Sobar: The new booze-free bar coming to Kelowna this year

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 16 2023, 8:34 pm
Sobar: The new booze-free bar coming to Kelowna this year

Alcohol-free bars have become more and more popular over the last few months, and Sobar is the latest to join the trend.

The new concept is being led by Hannah Spinelli, owner of smoothie cafe Just Peachy, alongside Somm Zero co-founder Alex Viol, who specializes in alcohol-free beverages. This new bar will be operating out of the existing Just Peachy location.

“It’s all about good vibes and great flavours with alcohol-free drinks, wine, beer, and tasty bites,” Just Peachy said in an Instagram post.

“I have always believed that great hospitality is inclusive hospitality, which is why we wanted to create a space where everybody was free from the limitations of alcohol,” Viol said. “We feel that Kelowna is the perfect place to do just that.”

Sobar is set to open on December 1 and will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. You can already make a reservation by emailing [email protected].

Sobar

Address: 525 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop