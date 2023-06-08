Dinner at Harry's House: Harry Styles-themed event coming to Vancouver

Listen up, Harry Styles fans: a special dining experience dedicated to the pop star is heading to Vancouver later this year.

Dinner at Harry’s House is touring several Canadian cities in 2023, including making a stop right here on November 18 and 19.

Taking place at an undisclosed location on Howe Street, Dinner at Harry’s House will actually be offered as both a brunch and dinner experience filled with themed decor and Harry Styles’ biggest hits bumping throughout the day.

The menus for this highly anticipated event are still in the works, but each ticket will include a meal and a drink.

There will also be games, including the chance to flex your Harry Styles knowledge with trivia for a sweet prize. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

This event is for all ages.

Stay tuned for more details!

When: November 18 and 19, 2023

Where: Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person