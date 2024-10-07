Billie Eilish reveals her top plant-based restaurants in Vancouver

Vancouver has a pretty epic plant-based dining scene, and even big celebrities have started to take notice. One in particular, Billie Eilish, has shouted out eight plant-based eateries in the city.

This is all a part of a partnership between Eilish and Google Maps, who together have created a map of over 150 plant-based spots across North America ahead of her upcoming tour dates. Eilish has been following a vegan diet for over 10 years now.

“Adopting a plant-based diet is one of the most impactful ways you can help heal our planet. Here are some great local plant-based options when you come to my shows,” said Eilish on her map.

The nine-time Grammy winner will bring the new Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

So, if you’re looking for a spot to grab a bite before her show or need your next plant-based recommendation, here are some Eilish-approved restaurants in Vancouver.

To Live For is no stranger to celebrity endorsement, with Jann Arden recently visiting the spot and raving about its snickerdoodle cheesecake cube croissant.

The bakery is entirely vegan and is owned by Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner. It serves up ever-changing pastries like cookies, croissants, scones, and more.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver.

Chi

This chic plant-based restaurant features an assortment of tasty cocktails and local wines, in addition to seasonal Asian-inspired dishes.

Those looking for some recommendations can’t go wrong with the XO Eggplant noodles (grilled eggplant, soy, chili jam, yellow noodles, and scallions) or the Creamy Rice Cakes (mix market mushrooms, coconut cream, and miso with the option to add freshly shaved white summer truffles).

Address: 1935 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Enjoy an epic cocktail program alongside hearty, filling, and flavourful dishes including the Cauliflower of Life (a whole roasted head of the veggie), Hatzil Baladi (flame-charred eggplant), Shnitzelonim (crispy battered smoked tofu), Shwarma (thinly-sliced marinated tempeh), and Falafel, to name a few.

If you’re going as a group, you can also enjoy Chickpea’s Share Hafla, which is great to share and gives you a taste of everything. For $20 per person, you get a main dish of your choice, plates of hummus, Israeli salad, and pita along with a signature array of salatim, including red beet salad, matbukha, tangy Moroccan carrots, pickled veg, marinated cucumber, cabbage, hatzilim, and baba ganoush.

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver

This spot serves Vietnamese classics like pho, but with a vegan approach. Menu items include a chick’n pho made with king oyster mushrooms and vegan broth, as well as a beef pho made with a vegan beef substitute.

The menu also includes some Thai and other Southeast Asian-inspired dishes, like laksa, pad thai, caramel spare ribs, and lemongrass chicken bowls.

The entire menu is 100% plant-based, right down to the Vietnamese coffee, which is made with coconut-based condensed milk.

Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Sister restaurant to a popular family of plant-based pizza and ice cream spots Virtuous Pie (which also landed on the list), MILA’s fare will be internationally inspired and incorporate some Asian flair too.

Menu offerings include Mushroom and Sausage Tagliatelle made with pistachio pesto cashew cream, sausage, wild mushrooms, and fresh parmesan, as well as MILA’s signature Smash Burger and Aburi Lox Oshi made with cured carrot lox, Aburi sauce, shiso, and serrano peppers.

Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

You don’t have to head over to the Florida Keys to visit this Kokomo.

Kokomo specializes in veggie-packed bowls, such as the ever-popular Coastal Macro, Beet Poké Macro, Almond Noodle Salad, and Golden Laksa Noodles.

It will also be home to the Kokomo Burger, fries, and onion rings (along with all the dips) made with an Impossible patty, as well as its take on a fast-food classic, the McKokomo. This handheld is made with a crispy patty with lettuce and mayo on a brioche bun.

While Eilish specifically shouted out its East Vancouver spot, you can also find locations in Kitsilano, Edgemont Village, and Port Moody.

Address: 3435 Commercial Street, Vancouver

Offering an excellent selection of vegan pizzas and dairy-free ice cream, Virtuous Pie has made a name for itself in the city over the last few years. Virtuous is the place to go for zany plant-based pizzas, including its fan favourites Ultraviolet (walnut and arugula pesto, cashew mozzarella, tomatoes, kale, caramelized onion, and pine nuts), and Superfunghi (wild mushrooms, potato cream and, mozzarella).

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Nestled in the stretch of East Vancouver dining destinations on Powell Street, Aleph is a recreation of Palestine (aka home) through the eyes of the husband-wife team: Palestinian-born Lebanese chef-owner Haitham El Khatib and his native Vancouverite wife, Fiona. Expect delicious vegan and vegetarian eats for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

Address: 1889 Powell Street, Vancouver

