We love spotting celebrities, especially when they’re enjoying some local Vancouver spots.

To Live For Bakery recently shared a post with Jann Arden raving about its snickerdoodle cheesecake cube croissant.

“Oh my god. Come down and get these,” said Arden with a mouthful of croissant.

“This is not right, and I’m so glad you don’t live near me,” she added jokingly.

For those unfamiliar, To Live For Bakery is a vegan bakery located at 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver. It is owned by Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner. The bakery serves up ever-changing pastries like cookies, croissants, scones, and more.

Arden is a Canadian Juno award-winning singer-songwriter and best-selling author. She’s in town for a public meet and greet at Togetherheads Studio in Mount Pleasant on September 27 as part of the Horseshit campaign, a non-profit initiative aimed at educating Canadians about the practice of live horse export in Canada.

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

