Jann Arden raves about To Live For Bakery

Sep 27 2024, 11:31 pm
We love spotting celebrities, especially when they’re enjoying some local Vancouver spots.

To Live For Bakery recently shared a post with Jann Arden raving about its snickerdoodle cheesecake cube croissant.

“Oh my god. Come down and get these,” said Arden with a mouthful of croissant.

“This is not right, and I’m so glad you don’t live near me,” she added jokingly.

For those unfamiliar, To Live For Bakery is a vegan bakery located at 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver. It is owned by Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner. The bakery serves up ever-changing pastries like cookies, croissants, scones, and more.

Arden is a Canadian Juno award-winning singer-songwriter and best-selling author. She’s in town for a public meet and greet at Togetherheads Studio in Mount Pleasant on September 27 as part of the Horseshit campaign, a non-profit initiative aimed at educating Canadians about the practice of live horse export in Canada.

Have you tried To Live For Bakery’s snickerdoodle cheesecake cube croissant? Let us know in the comments.

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

