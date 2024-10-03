Vancouver is home to some pretty epic donuts, and now a new spot is gearing up to open in the city.

Holi Doughnuts specializes in gourmet mini donuts with rotating glazes that are introduced every two weeks.

“Our two anchor flavours, Legacy Glaze and Cinnamon Sugar, honour the classic doughnuts humble origins, while our rotational flavour redefines what a doughnut can be,” said Holi Doughnuts on Instagram.

Boxes will also be available in quantities of eight, 26, and 50.

Additionally, it also shared that it will sell specialty iced teas and cold brews “designed to complement donut consumption.”

Located at 626 Seymour Street, Vancouver, a grand opening date has yet to be announced.

Address: 626 Seymour Street, Vancouver

