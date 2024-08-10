Best spots for vegetarian and vegan food in Vancouver, according to our readers
Who better to ask about the best spots in the city than the people who live in it?
We’ve asked for the best cafes, breweries, ice cream shops, and first-date spots. But now we want to know where to find the best vegetarian and vegan food, and our readers definitely delivered.
View this post on Instagram
Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If it didn’t, let us know in the comments.
The Burrow
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8224
Virtuous Pie
View this post on Instagram
Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0060
MeeT
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1165
Address: Inner Courtyard, 12 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1111
Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1010
Chickpea
View this post on Instagram
Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0602
Do Chay
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-225-8349
Po Kong
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1334 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-3088
Planted Love Food Truck
View this post on Instagram
Address: Food truck schedule available online
To Live For Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720
Bonus Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 407 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-997-2245
The Acorn Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-9001
Chau Veggie Express
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9508
Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-9508
Mila
View this post on Instagram
Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-844-8040
Viet Family — The Vegan House
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 236-429-2613
Living Lotus Chocolate
View this post on Instagram
Address: Market schedule available online
Vogue Cakes
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3278 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-4363
The Cider House
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1975
Chi
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1935 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3010
Grounds and Greens Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1369 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-531-0990
Address: 9124 Glover Road, Langley Township
Phone: 236-451-0042
Hestia Veggie
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1161 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 672-399-1161
Nuba
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Vancouver
The Naam
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-7151