Best spots for vegetarian and vegan food in Vancouver, according to our readers

Who better to ask about the best spots in the city than the people who live in it?

We’ve asked for the best cafes, breweries, ice cream shops, and first-date spots. But now we want to know where to find the best vegetarian and vegan food, and our readers definitely delivered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If it didn’t, let us know in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burrow (@theburrowrestaurant)

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8224

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-0060

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeeT on Main (@meetonmain)

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

Address: Inner Courtyard, 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chickpea (@ilovechickpea)

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-0602

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Do Chay Saigon Vegetarian (@eatdochay)

Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-225-8349

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Po Kong ✨Vegan Restaurant✨ (@pokongrestaurant)

Address: 1334 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-3088



Planted Love Food Truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planted (@plantedlovefoodtruck)

Address: Food truck schedule available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by To Live For Bakery (@tolivefor.bakery)

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-690-2720

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonus Bakery (@bonus.bakery)

Address: 407 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-997-2245

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Acorn (@acornvancouver)

Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-9001

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chau Veggie (@chauveggie)

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9508

Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-9508

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M!LA Plant Based (@milaplantbased)

Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-844-8040

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VF ON THE DRIVE (@vietfamily.ca)

Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 236-429-2613

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Lotus-Chocolate Maker (@livinglotuschocolate)

Address: Market schedule available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Cakes Bakery (@vogue_cakes)

Address: 3278 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-362-4363

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cider House (@vancitycider)

Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1975

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHi (@chiplantbased)

Address: 1935 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by grounds & greens cafe (@groundsandgreenscafe)

Address: 1369 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-531-0990

Address: 9124 Glover Road, Langley Township

Phone: 236-451-0042

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hestia Veggie Restaurant (@thehestiaveggie)

Address: 1161 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 672-399-1161

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuba | Feel Good Lebanese (@nubatown)

Address: Multiple locations across Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reusables.com (@reusables_takeout)

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-7151