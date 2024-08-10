FoodVegetarian & VeganBest of

Best spots for vegetarian and vegan food in Vancouver, according to our readers

Aug 10 2024
Who better to ask about the best spots in the city than the people who live in it?

We’ve asked for the best cafes, breweries, ice cream shops, and first-date spots. But now we want to know where to find the best vegetarian and vegan food, and our readers definitely delivered.

 

Keep on reading to see if your favourite spot made the list. If it didn’t, let us know in the comments.

The Burrow

 

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8224

Virtuous Pie

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0060

MeeT

 

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1165

Address: Inner Courtyard, 12 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1111

Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-1010

Chickpea

 

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-0602

Do Chay

Address: 1392 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-225-8349

Po Kong

Address: 1334 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-3088

Planted Love Food Truck

 

Address: Food truck schedule available online

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720

Bonus Bakery

 

Address: 407 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-997-2245

The Acorn Restaurant

 

Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-9001

Chau Veggie Express

 

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9508

Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-9508

Mila

 

Address: 185 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-844-8040

Viet Family — The Vegan House

 

Address: 1414 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 236-429-2613

Living Lotus Chocolate

Address: Market schedule available online

Vogue Cakes

 

Address: 3278 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-4363

The Cider House

 

Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1975

Chi

 

Address: 1935 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3010

Grounds and Greens Cafe

Address: 1369 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-531-0990

Address: 9124 Glover Road, Langley Township
Phone: 236-451-0042

Hestia Veggie

Address: 1161 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 672-399-1161

Nuba

 

Address: Multiple locations across Vancouver

The Naam

 

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-7151

Marco Ovies
Dished
Vegetarian & Vegan
Best of
