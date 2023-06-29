5 hottest new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Vancouver, we have some news that’s worth raising a toast to: Please! Beverage Co. has opened its highly anticipated concept in Mount Pleasant.

The tasting house and production facility are finished and looking great. Dished popped into the 222 W 5th Avenue space ahead of its launch for a sneak peek.

Patrons can come into the 67-seat main lounge and enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too.

For grub, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

A new specialty bakery concept known for its treats and donuts is now open on Robson Street: Unni Pastries.

This concept has been operating out of Commissary Connect while fulfilling online orders and deliveries, and now, it’s going to settle into its very own brick-and-mortar space.

Folks can expect special Korean pastries, including donuts, scones, tarts, loaves, and cakes, along with charcuterie platters and boxes ranging from single servings to larger spreads for groups.

Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver

We’re always searching for another place to fuel up on caffeine and treats, and Nami’s new coffee pop-up is a great place to do that.

The much-loved Vietnamese food truck is expanding its offerings with a pop-up this summer at downtown Vancouver’s Bentall Centre.

Tucked away just off Burrard Street, you’ll find the wooden outdoor booth where Nami will be serving up delicious Vietnamese iced coffees in a variety of flavours.

Address: Outside the Bentall Centre — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Mnimes is the newest project from Owner and Executive Chef Manos Grammatikogiannis.

Located at 6459 Victoria Drive, in the former space of Weirdo Cafe, Mnimes offers a selection of traditional Greek eats with a modern, refreshing spin.

During a quick visit to the new restaurant ahead of its opening, Dished had the chance to check out the menu and sip on a couple of the restaurant’s Greek-influenced cocktails.

With some ingredients sourced right from Greece, including olive oil, feta cheese, olives, and oregano, as well as local products from BC farmers, the menu here is truly a merging of the traditional and the modern.

Address: 6459 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

After bated breath and many sneak peeks at the bakery’s progress over the last few months, Tall Shadow has officially opened its doors.

With pastel-hued walls and furnishings – including the sweetest aubergine breakfast nook we’ve ever seen – vintage-inspired serving ware, and a vibrant green storefront, the spot is already looking more than a little inviting.

Tall Shadow will serve its sourdough bread, fresh-baked pretzels, and other fun treats, including a funfetti cookie and housemade pop tarts. You can also grab coffee and other select beverages here.

Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright.