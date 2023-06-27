One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we’re getting an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.

Located on the ninth floor of The Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Parker Rooftop will feature 20-foot soaring ceilings and double-height windows along with adjoining striking patios, three of them, to be exact.

One will be an anchor, spacious outdoor patio, and the other two will be for private dining.

All three spaces will offer luxurious and comfortable seating as well as heaters and fireplaces for chillier nights.

The hotel tells Dished that patrons can enjoy a rich room with beautiful views of Vancouver’s skyline in addition to fabulous shareable bites, unrivalled drinks, and genuine service.

Think “caviar, cocktails, and canapes,” we’re told. There will also be curated champagne and wine lists, bespoke cocktails, and many table-side experiences.

The team also mentioned mimosa bottle service at brunch… sign us up!

The 4,000 sq ft destination aims to be a high-end yet low-key hangout. It will offer seats for 80 inside and 60 people outside.

This concept is the newest to be announced from the Executive Table Group, which also operates Hydra, Alouette, Free Bird Table & Bar, and Seaside Provisions.

“We are thrilled to be opening Parker Rooftop at The Parker Hotel,” says Executive Table Group’s director of operations, Claire Wright.

“We want to create a unique bar experience for our guests and the Vancouver community, and we believe that Parker Rooftop will exceed all expectations. We are confident that our talented team of chefs and service staff will create an unforgettable experience that will leave our guests coming back for more.”

When it comes to menu specifics, there’s a whole array of delicious signature cocktails up for order.

Some selections include the Thug’s Passion made with mezcal, Grand Marnier, passionfruit, and tamarind, the Kiwi Royal made with white rum, elderflower, mint, lime, kiwi, green tea, and bubbles, the Sucker Punch, a combo of strawberry Aperol, Chambord, lemon-infused vodka, cranberry juice, balsamic, and passionfruit sorbet.

For bites, expect tasty morsels such as beef tartare tacos, a variety of sliders (Wagyu, mushroom, smoked sablefish), spring rolls, dumplings, truffle fries, and street corn.

Once it launches, you can find Parker Rooftop open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 pm ’til late and for weekend brunch from 10 am to 3 pm.

Parker Rooftop is slated to open in mid-July. Watch this space for the exact opening date.

Parker Rooftop

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram