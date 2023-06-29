If you haven’t made it into Switch Vancouver yet, this is your sign.

The massive spot for karaoke, booze, and Izakaya-style eats has recently expanded its hours, which means folks looking to belt it out on the mic can break into song into the wee hours of the night.

This West End hot spot was previously open until midnight daily, which was already pretty late for Vancouver.

But now, patrons can find Switch operating until 2 am Sunday to Thursday and until 3 am Friday and Saturday.

This makes Switch one of the best places to hit late-night/early morning, not to mention, the concept serves up Izakaya-style Japanese-French plates and sips within its 16 private karaoke rooms (including three VIP rooms).

Switch is also the first spot in Canada to use the Healsonic program for its karaoke offerings – a system that gives users the option of 15 different languages, with roughly 36,000 English song options alone.

Now that you have more time, you can explore that catalogue even longer during your next visit. Be sure to pop in and check it out.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright.