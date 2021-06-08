Two weeks ago, we saw a driver entering a pedestrian-only area with her car so she could use the ATM at a Canada Line station.

However, this was not the only crazy driving incident we’ve seen recently.

In fact, in light of this recent incident, Daily Hive thought we’d put together some cringe-worthy content of Vancouver-area drivers behaving very badly over the past few years.

Here is a roundup of very badly behaved drivers in the Vancouver area.

While patrolling Brighouse Station, officers saw this driver drive past the “Do Not Enter” signs and onto the sidewalk, so that she could use the ATM at the bank. This transaction netted her hundreds of dollars in fines and four points on her license. pic.twitter.com/EJHiKBrG4L — Transit Police Enforcement Team (@TP_Enforcement) May 28, 2021

An Audi driver in Richmond received hundreds of dollars in fines, and four points on her licence, after driving into a pedestrian-only area at the Canada Line Richmond-Brighouse Station.

According to police, the woman drove her SUV down the stairs outside the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver. She then proceeded to use her turn signal when leaving the sidewalk and merged onto the road. She was given a $368 ticket for driving without due care.

The pricey SUV was involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car on June 16, and to make matters worse it was driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old who had taken his mother’s car for a spin while she was out of town. The teen would have just been charged with Driving Without a License, a $276 fine, but since he fled the scene, multiple charges were laid.

For safety’s sake, please take a few moments and clear all of your windows of snow. pic.twitter.com/4w5KwdtT48 — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) February 11, 2019

This Richmond learned the hard way that no matter how much of a rush you’re in, snow needs to be cleared from your vehicle before you can drive it. Not removing all snow from the windows of your car can result in a $109 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act.

This man was seen driving a BMW while cruising along the pedestrian path of the seawall near False Creek during sunset. The 40-second clip shows the vehicle driving on the walkway, with glimpses of BC Place and Science World in the background.

Vehicle stopped for driving in bus lane and driver produced a learners licence. – no supervisor

– no L displayed Told officer she was coming from failing driving test and provided documentation. Reason for failing: driving in bus lane! 🤦🤦🤦@VancouverPD @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/UT3Ox2NTop — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) December 10, 2020

A Vancouver driver was given an expensive reminder to refrain from driving in bus lanes. That same drive was pulled over for driving in a bus lane later that week. The police found that the driver didn’t have an ‘L’ properly displayed and didn’t have a supervisor in the vehicle either. The ticket totalled $327, which includes individual fines for driving in a bus lane, failing to display an ‘L’, and driving without a supervisor.