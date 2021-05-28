Driver ticketed after entering pedestrian-only area at Canada Line station in Richmond

An Audi driver in Richmond received hundreds of dollars in fines, and four points on her licence, after driving into a pedestrian-only area at the Canada Line Richmond-Brighouse Station.

On Twitter, Transit Police said the ticketing took place after officers observed the driver of the vehicle “go past the do not enter signs and on to the sidewalk leading to the station so they could use the ATM at the bank.”

While patrolling Brighouse Station, officers observed this driver go past the do not enter signs and on to the sidewalk leading to the station so they could use the ATM at the bank. This transaction netted her hundreds of dollars in fines and four points on her licence. #Vippark pic.twitter.com/CWOLlf0b4p — Transit Police Enforcement Team (@TP_Enforcement) May 28, 2021

Just a quick reminder to all drivers that “Stop” and “Do Not Enter” signs are, in fact, more than just suggestions.