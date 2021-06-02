Twin drivers found "identically impaired" within an hour: RCMP

Police are issuing a stern reminder against drinking and driving after twin sisters were caught “identically impaired” behind the wheel.

The incident occurred over the weekend in Burnaby. On Saturday at 4:56 am, a driver was found impaired and was issued a 24-hour prohibition.

Police say that when she called to have someone pick her up, her twin sister drove to the scene.

“She [was] also found to be impaired,” the Burnaby RCMP says in a tweet. “Three-day prohibition issued.”