Twin drivers found "identically impaired" within an hour: RCMP
Police are issuing a stern reminder against drinking and driving after twin sisters were caught “identically impaired” behind the wheel.
The incident occurred over the weekend in Burnaby. On Saturday at 4:56 am, a driver was found impaired and was issued a 24-hour prohibition.
Police say that when she called to have someone pick her up, her twin sister drove to the scene.
“She [was] also found to be impaired,” the Burnaby RCMP says in a tweet. “Three-day prohibition issued.”
— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) June 1, 2021