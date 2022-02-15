Toronto’s waterfront is getting a makeover in the next few years.

Some of the cool new additions that are in the works include docks for buses and kayaks, a public pool, and a floating restaurant. Plans are also underway for several new parks, property developments, a mixed-use Indigenous Hub, and even a new river.

Year-round construction might be a pesky part of daily life in the city; however, these upcoming projects are changes that we certainly won’t mind.

Here’s a peek at some of the exciting new waterfront projects in the pipeline.

Here’s a fun new addition for the little ones. Waterfront Toronto is building a new playground along the upcoming Don River Valley and floodplain. This playground will boast climbing features, rope courses, and several gigantic play structures that would be unique to Toronto, including a massive black bear, moose, and evergreen tree.

Plans are underway for the Yonge Street Slip, including a docking area for water taxis, canoes and kayaks. The northwest side will be a driveway for buses to pull into the Westin Harbour hotel to make things even more accessible. It will also include a wooden plaza and a wavedeck.

Cityzen Development Group is set to move to the third phase of their project with Pier 27. The development’s first two phases — the 35-storey Tower and the two-building, 14-storey Waterlink — were completed in 2020 and 2016, respectively. The final phase will include an 11-storey building with 449 residential units, as well as a 45-storey tower with 585 units.

Located on the waterfront near the Distillery District, Parliament Slip is set to undergo a major facelift. Waterfront Toronto has some cool new additions in store for the space: a water amphitheatre, boardwalk, floating dock with concessions, a floating restaurant, and public swimming pool. Construction schedules have yet to be announced.

Leslie Slip is about to get its own park along the Martin Goodman Trail. The Leslie Slip Lookout Park will have a beach and dunes and a 1.9-acre space at 12 Leslie Street that will connect the public to the waterfront and offer views of the entire length of the Ship Channel. The park will feature an elevated viewing platform — the perfect spot for a selfie against the Toronto skyline.

Love is definitely in the air at this new heart-themed park on the northeast corner of York Street and Queens Quay West. The Love Park’s main attraction is a heart-shaped pond in the park’s centre. The pond will feature a little island with a Northern Catalpa tree. Construction is set to wrap up in 2022. There’s plenty of love for furry friends, too — the space will also include a dog park.

Work is already underway on the first-ever purpose-built Indigenous Hub in Ontario, located at the southeast corner of Mill and Cherry Street. It’ll be home to the 45,000 square foot Anishnawbe Health Toronto Community Health Centre, which will occupy a four-storey building in the new hub. The hub will also include the Miziwe Biik Training Institute and a childcare and family centre operated by the City of Toronto. The projects will be built alongside the Canary House on the southeast corner of Front and Cherry Street. The two buildings will have 206 units and a mix of rentals and condos.

A new river is about to wind its way through the waterfront. The Don River will have a new connection to Lake Ontario after it had its natural mouth filled in the 1800s as developers needed more space. It will be created with a sloping channel with flood plane wetlands to contain floodwater. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2024.