Toronto is getting a brand new Indigenous hub (RENDERINGS)

Toronto will soon be home to the first-ever purpose-built Indigenous Hub in Ontario, featuring a sprawling new health centre.

A groundbreaking will take place at the West Don Lands site on Monday, where the 2.4-acre Indigenous Hub, containing Anishnawbe Health Toronto offices, will be built. The site, located at the southeast corner of Mill and Cherry Street, will also be home to the Miziwe Biik Training Institute and a childcare and family centre operated by the City of Toronto.

The new Toronto Indigenous Hub will go up beside the already-planned 13-storey and 11-storey Canary House mixed-use residential buildings, located on the southeast corner of Front and Cherry Street. The development will have 206 units with a mix of rentals and condos.

The Anishnawbe Health Toronto Community Health Centre will occupy a four-storey building in the new hub, totalling 45,000 sq ft. The centre will provide holistic health services integrating Indigenous and Western approaches will be offered.

Beside the health centre will be the Miziwe Biik Training Institute, which will offer hands-on learning opportunities, including a new carpentry workshop. The centre, which will also have tutoring classrooms, a business incubator, and a childcare centre, is expected to help 700 to 1,000 Indigenous people secure new jobs every year.

The new health centre is expected to open by the end of 2022, and the rest of the hub, along with the Canary House condos, is slated for completion in 2024.