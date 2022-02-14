Toronto is about to get a new $11 million park (RENDERINGS)

There’s finally movement on the new Toronto park first proposed in 2013.

Now that the project has gotten clearance from Metrolinx and construction on the Bathurst Street Bridge is complete, development of the upcoming Lower Garrison Creek Park just got the green light.

Councillor Joe Cressy stated in a recent release that construction is scheduled to start in February 2023, with the park set to open in the spring of 2025.

“I’m pleased to share that the Lower Garrison Creek Park project is moving ahead,” said Cressy. “Located at the historic outlet of Garrison Creek where it met Lake Ontario, this new park will reinterpret that lost landscape and form a critical link in our local parks system.”

Initially named Mouth of the Creek Park, the $11 million project will be located along Bathurst Street, across from the Toronto Public Library.

The new Toronto park is being designed by Public Work in collaboration with ERA Architects. According to renderings from 2013, it will include features that reflect the area’s “natural geological and human-influenced changes over the course of history.”

Press releases suggest that the park could include an archeological play area — an educational twist on the classic sandbox — as well as an amphitheatre and over a dozen swings that will hang from under Bathurst Street Bridge.

It’ll no doubt be a popular place for respite in the heart of downtown.