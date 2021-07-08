Downtown Toronto waterfront getting a new wavedeck plaza

The Toronto waterfront is being redeveloped on a mass scale, and newly released plans for the Yonge Street Slip show what’s in store for the downtown section.

The slip, located along Queen’s Quay at the base of Yonge Street, just east of the Toronto ferry terminal, is being totally reimagined as part of Waterfront Toronto’s 2,000-acre redevelopment plan.

During a community consultation at the end of June, Waterfront Toronto unveiled their updated plans for the space, which includes a partial filling in of the slip to create a new, wooden plaza and wavedeck.

On the southwest side of the slip, there will be a docking area that can accommodate water taxis and give access to canoes and kayaks.

On the northwest side will be a driveway for buses to pull into the Westin Harbour hotel. This allows buses to not park on the street, where they would block views of the water and give them closer access to the hotel.

Waterfront Toronto

The redevelopment is being done in conjunction with the Waterfront East LRT Extension, which means an LRT portal will need to be built on Queen’s Quay. According to Waterfront Toronto’s presentation, they received the most support for a proposal to build the portal on the west side of Yonge Street instead of the east.

The designs will now enter the third round of consultation before they are finalized later this year.