14 things to do in Toronto this week: December 20 to 26

December has flown right by, and in less than a week, we’ll be enjoying Christmas dinners, openings gifts or just celebrating the holiday season with family and friends.

Before we dive right in, let’s enjoy the festive season by checking out all the fun things to do in Toronto for the holidays.

Here are a few things to dive into in the city this week:

Thought 2021 was rough? If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you’re probably not the only one. Celebrate the holiday season with a fun, and gloomy, visit to The Grinch’s Grotto at Scarborough Town Centre brought to life by the creators of The Dr. Seuss Experience.

When: Until December 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up. They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

When: Until January 2

Where: 121 Ossington Avenue – Papi Chulo’s

This new holiday market in Mississauga features vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit brought their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One and will run until December 24.

When: Until December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

Street Eats Market is back this holiday season with a massive, 40,000-square-foot holiday market with food, rides, and Christmas spirit to Scarborough this weekend. The Holiday Street Market returns to the Scarborough Town Centre on December 3 for three festive weeks. Run by the popular Street Eats Market, the holiday event will feature a marshmallow fire pit lounge, sweet and savoury food trucks, a hot cocoa bar, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

When: December 3 to 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive, Scarborough

The Christmas season has arrived in Toronto as The Distillery Winter Village officially opens. The renamed and rebranded Toronto Christmas Market opened at 6 pm on November 18, lighting its 55-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, gaze upon the dazzling tree, indulge in delicious food, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

When: November 18 to December 31, and on select days through December

Where: 55 Mill Street

Get ready to strap on a pair of skates and head over to Front Street — Toronto’s beloved outdoor skating rink has returned to Union Station this holiday season, and it’s totally free. In collaboration with Union Holiday and TD, the skating rink opened to the public on November 29 and will remain open every day until January 2, depending on the weather.

When: Until January 2

Where: Union Station — 65 Front Street West

Forget cruising your neighbourhood for Christmas lights this holiday season. Journey to Enchantment is one of the largest Christmas Drive-Thru Light Events in the GTA, and this year there are two locations from which to choose.

When: Until January 8

Where: Mount Joy Go Station – 1801 Bur Oak Ave, Markham; Meadowvale Go Station – 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event runs until December 26 and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival, Holiday Hills, until December 31, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

The Sweaters’ n’ Snowflakes pop-up is here this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays. When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street

Toronto is has a new immersive experience, but this time it’s festive. The city is hosting the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

When: Until December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Christmas Day is just a month away, and one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with a festive cocktail in hand. The Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-up bar officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to its Tiki-inspired holiday bar. You’ll feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, escaping the winter blues and celebrating the holidays in the best way possible.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Sippin’ Santa – 866 Bloor Street West

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event. Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city. Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West

Have you ever been faced with the difficult decision of choosing between seeing dinosaurs and seeing Santa? Well, a Markham festival found a solution for that. Dino Holiday is a huge indoor event full of massive dinosaurs completely decked out for the holidays. There are more than 45 animatronic dinosaurs to fulfill every Jurassic Park (or Jurassic World) fan’s dreams. There are games and carnival rides, too! As if that wasn’t enough, it’s all indoors, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold as winter weather approaches.

When: December 17 to January 2, including Christmas Day

Where: Markham Fairground, 10801 McCowan Road, Markham