This Mexican restaurant in Toronto is now a holiday-themed bar

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up.

They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI CHULO’S (@eatpapichulos)

There are a bunch of holiday-themed cocktails to enjoy, like their peppermint martini. And of course, ugly Christmas sweaters are welcome.

Check out Papi Chulo’s Mistletoes & Margaritas holiday pop-up going on now until January 2.