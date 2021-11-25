FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

This Mexican restaurant in Toronto is now a holiday-themed bar

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Nov 25 2021, 4:15 pm
This Mexican restaurant in Toronto is now a holiday-themed bar
@ossingtonbia/Instagram

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up.

They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PAPI CHULO’S (@eatpapichulos)

There are a bunch of holiday-themed cocktails to enjoy, like their peppermint martini. And of course, ugly Christmas sweaters are welcome.

Check out Papi Chulo’s Mistletoes & Margaritas holiday pop-up going on now until January 2.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT