This Mexican restaurant in Toronto is now a holiday-themed bar
Nov 25 2021, 4:15 pm
It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up.
They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.
There are a bunch of holiday-themed cocktails to enjoy, like their peppermint martini. And of course, ugly Christmas sweaters are welcome.
Check out Papi Chulo’s Mistletoes & Margaritas holiday pop-up going on now until January 2.