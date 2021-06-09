Ontario reports just over 400 new COVID-19 cases as province prepares to reopen

Ontario reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths Wednesday.

This is the lowest count the province has seen since September. It’s less than Tuesday’s 496 cases, Monday’s 525, Sunday’s 663, Saturday’s 744, Friday’s 914, and Thursday’s 870.

Of the latest cases, 97 are in Toronto, 72 are in Peel, and 26 are in York Region.

There are 571 people in Ontario’s hospitals with COVID-19 right now, including 466 in the ICU.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, health workers have administered more than 10.4 million doses of vaccine in Ontario.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,445,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 177,506 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 9, 2021

Ontario is moving into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, meaning restaurant patios can reopen and non-essential retail businesses can welcome back a limited number of customers.

The limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 10 people, and small outdoor exercise classes can also resume.

To date, Ontario has seen 537,487 total COVID-19 cases and 8,920 deaths.