Ontario reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases in lowest count since September

Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday.

That’s the province’s lowest daily increase since September 27, when 491 new cases were reported.

Daily cases have been below 1,000 all week with Sunday’s 663 new cases, Saturday’s 744, Friday’s 914, Wednesday’s 733, Thursday’s 870, and Tuesday’s 699.

Of the latest cases, 114 are in Toronto, 95 are in Peel, and 34 are in York Region.

Right now 547 people with COVID-19 are in Ontario’s hospitals, including 497 in the ICU.

So far 10.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,109,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 116,829 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 7, 2021

The province is scheduled to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan next week when patio dining and non-essential retail will be permitted again.

Over the weekend, both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board have said they will not be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this year. The boards’ issued their statements on Friday, two days after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would allow schools to hold outdoor ceremonies.

Both boards said they had spent months planning virtual graduations, and Ford’s announcement left them with little time to arrange large, in-person ceremonies.

To date, Ontario has seen 536,607 COVID-19 cases and 8,869 deaths.