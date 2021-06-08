Town of Wasaga Beach blasts visitors for leaving mess behind

The mayor of Wasaga Beach is angry with out-of-town guests for flouting COVID-19 restrictions and leaving piles of trash on the waterfront this weekend.

Mayor Nina Bifolchi said an influx of partying guests left the beach looking like a “landfill” on Monday. She called on visitors to have more respect.

“Frankly, I was appalled by what I witnessed and heard over the weekend,” she said in a news release. “Residents are angry and rightly so … Our community is known as a beloved summer playground, and we like to welcome visitors, but people must do better – show some respect and follow the rules.”

Better behaviour needed when visiting our community, respect for residents too. Read our latest news release: https://t.co/53UXT0G2LW #WasagaBeach pic.twitter.com/N7grwTyWpL — Town of Wasaga Beach (@WB_Media) June 7, 2021

Several local residents also shared their disapproval at the crowds that formed at the beach on the weekend, and the garbage that was left behind.

At Wasaga beach today, many people no masks…..whatever Doug Ford. pic.twitter.com/UqXCkbR2VL — Dennis Wrench (@drwrench) June 7, 2021

Wasaga Beach after a hot weekend.

What a shame. pic.twitter.com/4bJvgKZKDl — Doug Ford’s Jacket (@GardinerLefty) June 7, 2021

these Wasaga beach videos are a whole mess!!! 😭😭😭 my ppl need the club — naska (@nastehalii) June 6, 2021

The beach itself is in a provincial park and is overseen by the province, but Bifolchi said she’s more than happy to help parks staff and Ontario Provincial Police manage crowds.

“If our provincial partners require additional resources this summer to protect our community and ensure public safety then that is something we are happy to advocate for,” Mayor Bifolchi said.

Wasaga Beach, on Georgian Bay, is about an hour and 40 minute drive from downtown Toronto. City residents eager to get outside after a long six months in lockdown have trashed Woodbine Beach and Trinity Bellwoods Park this spring, and each time, local residents and police have asked visitors to respect their surroundings.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor gatherings are still capped at a maximum of five people. When Ontario moves into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on June 11, that will increase to 10 people. However, non-essential travel will still not be permitted.