Ontario reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 469 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in the lowest daily count since September.

Cases have been consistently low this week, with daily reports below 1,000. Tuesday’s new cases are lower than Monday’s 525 new cases, Sunday’s 663, Saturday’s 744, Friday’s 914, Thursday’s 870, and Wednesday’s 733.

Another 18 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing Ontario’s death toll to 8,887.

Of the latest cases, 182 are in Toronto, and 76 are in Peel.

So far, Ontario has administered more than 10.2 million vaccine doses, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 10,267,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 158,209 doses administered yesterday. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 8, 2021

On Monday, the provincial government decided to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan early. On Friday, June 11, restaurant patios will be allowed to reopen, and non-essential retail businesses can welcome back a limited number of customers.

The limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 10 people, and small outdoor exercise classes can also resume.

To date, Ontario has seen 537,076 total COVID-19 cases.