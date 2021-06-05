Ontario reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for sixth straight day

The Government of Ontario confirmed 744 new COVID-19 cases and 24 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 914, Thursday’s 870, Monday’s 916, and Sunday’s 1,033. but higher than Wednesday’s 733, and Tuesday’s 699.

Of the newly announced cases, 181 are in Toronto, 123 are in Peel, 61 are in Hamilton, 51 are in the Region of Waterloo, and 48 are in York Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 27,800 tests were completed, and 9,834,182 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said case counts aren’t low enough for the province to be able to enter Stage 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan at this time.

Ontario is scheduled to enter the first stage on June 14, which would see restrictions lifted on non-essential retail and outdoor dining.

To date, Ontario has seen 535,419 COVID-19 cases and 8,844 deaths.