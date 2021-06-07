More outdoor fitness programs coming to Toronto parks this summer

The City of Toronto is making it easier to attend a fitness class in a local park this summer.

More drop-in exercise classes will be offered at local parks this summer in addition to walking programs. City staff will also move weight room equipment outside so gym-goers can get ripped outside where the risk of catching COVID-19 is lower.

The new initiative is called ParkFitTO, and it will run from June 14 until sometime in September. Some programs will be free and others will require payment.

Online registration opens Tuesday, June 8 at 8 am.

City waives fees for park permits

Toronto is also making it easier for fitness businesses to offer outdoor classes in parks. This week, Mayor John Tory will bring a motion to council to waive permit fees until October 3.

“In recognition of the increased need for exercise, and to assist businesses so impacted by COVID-19, commercial permits for private businesses who want to offer outdoor fitness, yoga or martial arts classes in park spaces will be available free of charge this summer,” he said in a news release.

Permits usually cost about $47 per hour.

Outdoor exercise classes will still have to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including the limit of 10 people per class.