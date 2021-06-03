Ontario reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day

Ontario reported 870 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Thursday.

That’s in line with descending case counts seen this week with Wednesday’s 733, Tuesday’s 699, Monday’s 916, Sunday’s 1,033, Saturday’s 1,057, and Friday’s 1,273.

Broken down by region, 225 of the latest cases are in Toronto, and 167 are in Peel.

The province has administered nearly 9.5 million vaccine doses so far, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Everyone 12 and up in Ontario is now eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

Children won’t be going back to school in person until September, Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday. He said sending kids back to indoor classrooms for the last month of the year is too risky before the students and staff are fully vaccinated.

Instead, Ford wants to focus on making sure summer camps and other children’s activities can go ahead safely.

Ontario is scheduled to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on June 14, when restaurant patios will open, and non-essential retail businesses can welcome back a limited number of customers.

To date, Ontario has seen 533,761 COVID-19 cases and 8,801 deaths.