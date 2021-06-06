Ontario reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count since October

The Government of Ontario confirmed 663 new COVID-19 cases and 10 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

The last time cases were this low was on October 18, 2020, when 658 cases were confirmed.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 744, Friday’s 914, Wednesday’s 733, Thursday’s 870, Tuesday’s 699, and Monday’s 916.

Of the newly announced cases, 115 are in Toronto, 112 are in Peel, 59 are in Niagara, 47 are in York Region, and 40 are in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 22,600 tests were completed, and 9,992,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board have said they will not be holding in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

The boards’ issued their statements on Friday, two days after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would allow schools to hold outdoor ceremonies.

Both boards said they had spent months planning virtual graduations, and Ford’s announcement left them with little time to arrange large, in-person ceremonies.

To date, Ontario has seen 536,082 COVID-19 cases and 8,854 deaths.