Ontario reports under 160 new COVID-19 cases as indoor dining, gyms reopen

The Government of Ontario confirmed 159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Thursday’s 143, Wednesday’s 153, Tuesday’s 146, and Monday’s 114, but lower than Sunday’s 166 and Saturday’s 179.

Of the newly announced cases, 25 are in the Region of Waterloo, 23 are in Toronto, and 12 are in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 28,100 tests were completed, and 17,810,472 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is reporting 159 cases of #COVID19 and over 28,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 34 new cases in Grey Bruce, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 16, 2021

Ontario has officially entered Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The move allows gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can now have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said the province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days, or until key public health indicators are met.

At that time, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted. These include indoor and outdoor capacity limits and gathering restrictions.

To date, Ontario has seen 547,864 COVID-19 cases.

