Here are the new rules for gatherings and indoor events in Ontario

Ontario will move into the third and final step of its reopening plan next week and will expand gathering restrictions and indoor event rules.

As of 12:01 am on July 16, outdoor and indoor social gatherings can take place, including events, religious services, entertainment spaces, and venues, with fewer restrictions.

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events will now permit up to 100 people, indoor gatherings and organized events are permitted with up to 25, and indoor meeting and event spaces are limited to 50% or 1,000 people with physical distancing.

Wedding services, religious gatherings, and funeral services will now be allowed indoors with physical distancing.

Concert venues and movie theatres will also allow up to 50% capacity indoors or a maximum of 1,000 people for seated events and up to 75% outdoors or a maximum of 5,000 people for unseated events.

For outdoor seated events, up to 75% capacity is allowed or a maximum of 15,000 people depending on which number is less.

When it comes to activities and leisure spots, including museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, landmarks, science centres, casinos and bingo halls, historical sites, amusement parks, and more, they are limited to 50% capacity indoors and 75% outdoors.

“Thanks to the continued efforts of Ontarians adhering to public health measures and advice, as well as going out to get vaccinated, we have seen most key health indicators continue to improve,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“However, the pandemic is not over, and we must all remain vigilant and continue following the measures and advice in place, as the Delta variant continues to pose a threat to public health.”

Indoor dining and indoor gyms are also included in the reopening plan.

The province announced the news on Friday, which would see Ontario head into Step 3 a few days ahead of its original date of July 21.

To enter Step 3, 70% to 80% of Ontarians aged 18 and older need to have their first dose, and 25% with two.

As of July 8, more than 77% of Ontarians have had their first shot, and over 50% have received two.