Here are the new rules for indoor and patio dining in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening

The time has come. Ontario will officially be entering Step 3 of its reopening plan, which means indoor dining will be permitted, and more restrictions eased.

At 12:01 am on July 16, Ontarians will be able to dine indoors at restaurants with a limited capacity.

Outdoor restaurant patios will also expand their current restrictions and allow a limited capacity to permit physical distancing of two metres.

Buffets will now also make a comeback. As for Karaoke, it will be permitted with certain restrictions.

Nightclubs and resto-bars will be allowed to open for up to 25% of their capacity or a maximum of 250 people.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline heroes, and the ongoing commitment of Ontarians to get vaccinated, we have surpassed the targets we set in order to enter Step Three of our Roadmap,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

Outdoor patios have been open since Ontario entered Step 1, but indoor dining has been out of the picture for months.

According to the province, to enter Step 3, 70 to 80% of Ontarians 18 years of age or older must have one dose and 25% with two for at least two weeks.

As of July 8, over 77% of people in Ontario over 12 have received their first dose, and over 50% have their second.