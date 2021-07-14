NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reporting just over 150 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
Jul 14 2021, 7:22 am
The Government of Ontario confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning, along with seven deaths.

Of the newly announced cases, 28 are in Toronto, 23 are in Waterloo, 19 are in Peel Region, and 12 are in Middlesex-London.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 179,197 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday.

Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days ahead of schedule due to rising vaccination rates.

The move allows gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

There are a total of 547,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.

