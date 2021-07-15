Ontario reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Step 3

The Government of Ontario confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Wednesday’s 153, Tuesday’s 146, Sunday’s 166, Saturday’s 179, and Friday’s 183, but higher than Monday’s 114.

Of the newly announced cases, 25 are in the Region of Waterloo, 25 are in Grey Bruce, and 20 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 31,300 tests were completed, and 17,641,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16. Originally slated for July 21, the move was permitted ahead of schedule due to rising vaccination rates.

Step 3 allows gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

To date, Ontario has seen 547,705 COVID-19 cases.