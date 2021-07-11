Ontario reports just over 160 new COVID-19 cases

The Government of Ontario confirmed 166 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 179, Friday’s 183, Thursday’s 210, Wednesday’s 194, and Monday’s 170, but higher than Tuesday’s 164.

Of the newly announced cases, 28 are in the Region of Waterloo, 28 are in Toronto, and 18 are in Peel Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 19,700 tests were completed, and 16,997,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Officials announced on Friday that Ontario will enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16.

The move allows gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

To date, Ontario has seen 547,149 COVID-19 cases and 9,251 deaths.