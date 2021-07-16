Here are the new rules for gatherings and indoor events in Ontario

Ontario has entered the final step of its reopening plan and has relaxed some of the restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

As of July 16, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are now permitted for up to 100 people, while indoor gatherings and organized events are permitted for up to 25 people. Indoor meeting and event spaces are limited to 50% or 1,000 people with physical distancing.

Wedding services, religious gatherings, and funeral services are allowed indoors with physical distancing.

Concert venues and movie theatres now allow up to 50% capacity indoors or a maximum of 1,000 people for seated events, and up to 75% outdoors or a maximum of 5,000 people for unseated events.

For outdoor seated events, up to 75% capacity is allowed or a maximum of 15,000 people depending on which number is less.

When it comes to activities and leisure spots, including museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, landmarks, science centres, casinos and bingo halls, historical sites, amusement parks, and more, they are limited to 50% capacity indoors and 75% outdoors.

Indoor dining and indoor gyms are also included in the reopening plan.

The province announced last week it would be moving into the final step of its reopening plan five days early.

“Thanks to the continued efforts of Ontarians adhering to public health measures and advice, as well as going out to get vaccinated, we have seen most key health indicators continue to improve,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said last week.

“However, the pandemic is not over, and we must all remain vigilant and continue following the measures and advice in place, as the Delta variant continues to pose a threat to public health.”

As of July 15, 79% of people 18 and up have had a first dose and 59% are fully vaccinated.