The Government of Ontario confirmed 146 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported.

Today’s cases are slightly higher than Monday’s 114, but lower than Sunday’s 166, Saturday’s 179, Friday’s 183, Thursday’s 210, Wednesday’s 194, and Tuesday’s 164.

Of the newly announced cases, 43 are in Toronto, 36 are in Waterloo, 13 are in Peel Region, 11 are in Hamilton and 10 are in Middlesex-London.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 17,500 tests were completed, and 176,834 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday. Elliott also said that more than 7 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days ahead of schedule due to rising vaccination rates.

The move allows gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

To date, Ontario has seen 547,409 COVID-19 cases and 9,251 deaths.