Gyms and indoor fitness studios can finally open in Ontario this month

Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan next week, which will allow gyms and indoor fitness studios to reopen across the province.

As of 12:01 am on July 16, indoor sports and recreational facilities, fitness classes, and personal training will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

Fitness centres located in hotels, motels, and other rental accommodations can also resume at the reduced capacity.

Face coverings and physical distancing must be observed indoors due to the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant, said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The Government of Ontario announced on Friday that it would move to Step 3 days ahead of schedule.

Originally planned for July 21, the move was permitted early due to improving public health indicators and soaring vaccination rates.

For the province to enter Step 3, 70 to 80% of Ontarians aged 18 and older needed to have had one dose, and 25% needed to be fully vaccinated.

As of July 8, more than 77% of the province has had their first shot, and over 50% has received two doses.

Other activities permitted to resume in Step 3 include indoor dining and indoor attractions.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,804 COVID-19 cases and 9,237 deaths.