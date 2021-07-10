Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases with 23 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 179 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 183, Thursday’s 210, Wednesday’s 194, and Sunday’s 213, but higher than Tuesday’s 164 and Monday’s 170.

Of the newly announced cases, 32 are in the Region of Waterloo, 27 are in Grey Bruce, 23 are in Toronto, 21 are in Peel Region, and 16 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 23,700 tests were completed, and 16,827,434 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario is set to enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days ahead of schedule.

Originally planned for July 21, the move was permitted early due to improving public health indicators and soaring vaccination rates.

The move permits gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining to reopen. Indoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

To date, Ontario has seen 546,983 COVID-19 cases and 9,245 deaths.