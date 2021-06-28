15 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: June 28 to July 4

Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

It’s about to be a messy week for Toronto when it comes to weather. Nonetheless, the city is always filled with things to do that can be enjoyed no matter what.

There are tons of places to check out this week that keep your safety in mind while you’re outdoors.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the week:

In search of huge, boozy cocktails to keep you refreshed this summer? Apt. 200 has huge punch bowls that are perfect for large groups. Since opening its first patio, they have created a brand new cocktails menu just in time for summer. Among their new list of concoctions is their $85 punch bowls. These bad boys are big and don’t mess around.

When: Apt. 200 – 235 Queens Quay West

Where: Monday from 9 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 10 pm, Friday from 9 am to 12 am, Saturday from 10 am to 12 am, and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Canada Day is rolling around once again, and although there won’t be as many big celebrations due to the pandemic, Torontonians can still find fun ways to spend the long weekend. Ontario is scheduled to enter Step 2 of its reopening framework on June 30 — just in time for Canada Day. While some restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

When: July 1

Where: Across Toronto.

A pizza lover’s paradise! Murphy’s Law will be opening its Pizza Garden on Wednesday, and guests can eat and drink as much as their heart desires. They have transformed the space behind their outdoor patio into a Pizza Garden with two stone-fire pizza ovens.

When: You’re in the mood for some fresh pizza.

Where: 1702 Queen Street East

Finding the perfect patio in Toronto might seem like an overwhelming task. Where to go, what to eat, luckily the city’s waterfront area has a bunch of choices. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can enjoy a filling meal while taking in the view of Lake Ontario.

When: You’re looking for a gorgeous view and some good food.

Where: Several locations across the waterfront.

Care to see what the future holds? A large, interactive fortune-telling box has popped up in Toronto, and residents are able to gaze into the future. The Ossington BIA had partnered with Darren Christopher Projects to bring to life a large-scale fortune-teller, located at 56 Ossington. The piece is titled “Good Fortunes” and can be found at the “Tiger of Sweden” patio.

When: You want to gaze into your future.

Where: 56 Ossington.

Summer weather has officially arrived in Toronto, and that means the next few months can be spent getting outside and seeing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Although there will likely be changing restrictions on what can be open this summer, all of the below landmarks are currently accessible and can, for the most part, be experienced outdoors.

When: On a nice sunny day.

Where: Across Toronto.

This patio in Toronto’s Midtown area hosts several restaurants for patrons to choose from, making it the perfect spot for picky eaters. PATIO at 1503 Yonge Street is in a huge lot where patrons can enjoy 11 restaurants with an assortment of cuisines

CaféTO is coming to Toronto’s Junction area this year, and it’s transforming into the ultimate getaway with over 50 different patios. From June 11 to November 1, the Junction, which runs along Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue, will host 52 patios with over 17,000 square feet of extra dining space and activities. Local restaurants participating in CaféTO include ATAI Bistro, Indie Alehouse, Kanto by Tita Flips, Decò Ristorante & Wine Bar, Isaan Der, and more.

When: You’re in the mood for good food.

Where: The Junction

Paddle your way through Lake Ontario in an impressive glow-in-the-dark kayak as the sun sets in Toronto. Toronto Kayaks is the city’s newest way to venture through the waters of Lake Ontario. The company offers transparent hybrid kayak canoes that come fully equipped with Bluetooth speakers and LED lights.

When: You’re looking for adventure.

Where: Lake Ontario

Toronto’s Exhibition Place isn’t only known for the annual CNE event. It’s also home to one of the biggest beach clubs in the city. The Grand Bizarre Beachclub Restaurant has officially opened its 86,000-square-foot oasis, located at 15 Saskatchewan Road, to the public for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The club features three infinity-edge pools where patio-goers can sit while basking in the sun with a cocktail in hand.

When: You’re looking for a pool getaway.

Where: 15 Saskatchewan Road

A retro rollerskating pop-up has taken over the Bentway, and they’re officially opening to the public. Retro Rolla is set to open on June 19, turning the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up; therefore, ID is required to prove you are older than 18.

When: Book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

Toronto’s patio season is in full swing, and no matter the weather, many of the city’s restaurants and bars can ensure that rain or shine, you’re covered. Don’t let the rain stop you from enjoying a fun day out on a patio. Eat, drink and stay dry at one of these patios scattered across the city.

When: It’s a rainy day, but you NEED to be on a patio.

Where: Across Toronto.

Summer days in Toronto are approaching, and there’s no better way to stay refreshed than by sippin’ on a cocktail from one of the many restaurants and bars in the city. Walking down the beach with a cocktail in hand might sound like a dream right now, but since that doesn’t seem realistic, the next best thing is to-go cocktails.

When: On a hot, hot day.

Where: Across downtown Toronto.

It’s officially summer, and to kick things off, there are many events and things to do at Ontario Place that are sure to make these next few months more than enjoyable. Toronto’s beloved Ontario Place has a list of fun activities lined up for the summer, from kayaking to movie nights!

When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: Ontario Place.

Toronto’s very own Venice Beach Bar has officially opened, and it’s bringing all the vacation vibes along with it. The parking-lot-turned-beach patio in the city’s Little Portugal area is welcoming guests back to enjoy its Southern California-inspired bar with some new additions. The team at Bar Mordecai has come up with canned and bottled cocktails to sip on while hanging out at the beach patio.

When: You want to travel but can’t.

Where: 1251 Dundas Street West.